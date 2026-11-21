He was elected during the World Boxing Congress held in Panama, which brought together delegates from around 100 countries.

In addition to leadership elections, participants reviewed reports from World Boxing officials and national federations and discussed ongoing reforms in international boxing. Delegates were informed about the active testing of artificial intelligence technologies, while a proposal to reintroduce headgear in men’s boxing, which had been under consideration this year, was ultimately rejected.

The appointment of a Kazakh representative to lead the Sports and Competition Committee strengthens Kazakhstan’s role in the governance of world boxing.

The committee is responsible for several key areas of the sport’s development, including:

Drafting technical competition rules, equipment specifications, and weight categories;

Developing the international competition calendar and approving World Boxing event formats;

Managing world rankings, seeding systems, qualification pathways, and selection criteria.

All initiatives and recommendations developed under Igenev’s leadership will be submitted to the World Boxing Executive Board for approval.

Photo credit: Kazakh Boxing Federation

Notably, World Boxing is currently headed by renowned Kazakh boxer Gennadiy Golovkin.

Earlier, Mirshokhid Tillaboev, Secretary General of the Uzbekistan Boxing Federation, was elected a World Boxing vice president.