Kazakh products enter U.S. market

The export initiative was made possible through the cooperation between Global New York Chamber of Commerce, Kostanay-based Salamat LLP and the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in New York.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

“Bringing Kazakh products to the U.S. market showcases the strong potential of our agribusiness sector. We are confident that the “Product of Kazakhstan” brand will resonate with American consumers who value quality and sustainability,” said President of the Chamber of Commerce Samat Umirzakov.

Kazakh organic products are now supplied to major U.S. retail chains including Walmart, Whole Foods, Amazon Prime, and others.

The move is called to strengthen trade and economic ties between Kazakhstan and the U.S. and create new opportunities for expanding exports of Kazakh agricultural and industrial goods.