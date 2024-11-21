EN
    Kazakh President wraps up his state visit to Hungary

    08:17, 21 November 2024

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev left Budapest on Wednesday night wrapping up his state visit to Hungary. Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán arrived at the Budapest Airport to see the Head of State off, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakhstan and Hungary
    Photo credit: Akorda
    As earlier reported, the Head of State paid a state visit to Hungary.

    As part of his state visit, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the Kazakhstan-Hungary Investment Roundtable.

    Earlier it was reported that Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Hungary Tamás Sulyok held a meeting in the format of a working dinner.

    President Tokayev also had a meeting with Hungarian National Assembly Speaker László Kövér

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan received an official welcome in Hungary.

    What are the future prospects for developing relations, and what connects Kazakhstan and Hungary? Find out more in the analytical report by a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.

