РУ
Kazakhstan
Politics
Economy
Analytics
World
Incidents

Kazakh President to address IV sitting of Ulttyq Qurultay

09:14, 13 March 2025

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will attend the IV sitting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) to be held on March 14 in Burabay, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

Akorda
Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State is expected to address those present.

The previous meetings of the National Qurultay were held in Ulytau in 2022, in Turkistan in 2023, and in Atyrau in 2024.

Earlier Kazinform reported what initiatives of the Ulttyq Qurultay were implemented in 2024.

President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Ulttyq Qurultay Akmola region Society
editor-translator
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
Автор
Most popular
See All