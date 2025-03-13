Kazakh President to address IV sitting of Ulttyq Qurultay
09:14, 13 March 2025
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will attend the IV sitting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) to be held on March 14 in Burabay, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State is expected to address those present.
The previous meetings of the National Qurultay were held in Ulytau in 2022, in Turkistan in 2023, and in Atyrau in 2024.
Earlier Kazinform reported what initiatives of the Ulttyq Qurultay were implemented in 2024.