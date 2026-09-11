Kazakh President thanks ex-Secretary of Security Council for his honorable service
11:08, 11 September 2026
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to ex-Secretary of the Security Council Gizat Nurdauletov for his honorable service for the country’s interests, Adviser to the Kazakh President – Press Secretary Aibek Smadiyarov said, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The President highlighted the significant contribution of Gizat Nurdauletov to the promotion of state policy and successful development of large-scale reforms.
As written before, by presidential decree, Gizat Nurdauletov was named the Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan on September 1, 2023.
Recently, the Head of State decreed to appoint Aida Balayeva as the Deputy Chair of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.