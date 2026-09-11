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    Kazakh President thanks ex-Secretary of Security Council for his honorable service

    11:08, 11 September 2026

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to ex-Secretary of the Security Council Gizat Nurdauletov for his honorable service for the country’s interests, Adviser to the Kazakh President – Press Secretary Aibek Smadiyarov said, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh President thanks ex-Secretary of Security Council for his honorable service
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President highlighted the significant contribution of Gizat Nurdauletov to the promotion of state policy and successful development of large-scale reforms.

    As written before, by presidential decree, Gizat Nurdauletov was named the Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan on September 1, 2023. 

    Recently, the Head of State decreed to appoint Aida Balayeva as the Deputy Chair of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan Security Council of Kazakhstan
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    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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