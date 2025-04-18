Kazakh President surveys wholesale distribution center in Aktau

It is the first center built in the region. It is expected to play a key role in ensuring food security, reducing the number of dealers and bringing down food prices.

The center covers an area of 80,000 square meters with storage volume up to 40,000 tons. 5 billion tenge in investments were attracted it’s the development of the center.

The talks are underway with the large domestic suppliers.

As written before, President Tokayev arrived in Mangistau region for a working visit.