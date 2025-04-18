EN
    Kazakh President surveys wholesale distribution center in Aktau

    13:05, 18 April 2025

    As part of his working visit to Mangistau region, the Head of State visited the wholesale distribution center in Aktau, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    It is the first center built in the region. It is expected to play a key role in ensuring food security, reducing the number of dealers and bringing down food prices.

    The center covers an area of 80,000 square meters with storage volume up to 40,000 tons. 5 billion tenge in investments were attracted it’s the development of the center.

    The talks are underway with the large domestic suppliers.

    As written before, President Tokayev arrived in Mangistau region for a working visit.

     

    President of Kazakhstan Mangistau region Regions Aktau Economy Industry
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
