Kazakh President suggests renaming Digital Bridge Forum to AI Bridge

He said humanity is currently facing various scenarios for the future development of artificial intelligence. Some open vast new horizons, while others pose serious challenges. Yet one thing is certain: the future depends on our ability to act together.

Artificial intelligence is the reality of our time. Taking into account that the main trajectory of human development in the coming years will be directly linked to AI, I believe that starting next year, our forum should be called AI Bridge. At the same time, our unique platform will retain its mission and remain as a bridge between tech giants and startups, business and science, government and citizens, the Head of State said.

He said the new focus of the forum will give an additional impetus to international cooperation and guarantee that AI will serve for the sake of humanity.

As written before, Digital Bridge 2025 International Tech Forum starts in Astana.