Kazakh President signs two laws

The text of the law is published in printed media.

The Head of State also signed the Law of Kazakhstan On amendments to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on the development and regulation of the financial market, communications and bankruptcy.

The text of the law is published in printed media.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree approving the Concept of Development of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan till 2030 titled as the Unity in Diversity.