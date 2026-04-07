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    Kazakh President signs law to boost labor rights’ protection, social security

    17:47, 7 April 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday inked the law “On introduction of amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan regarding improvement of safe working conditions, protection of workers' labor rights, and social security,” Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Kazakh President signs law to boost labor rights’ protection, social security
    Photo credit: Nano Banana Pro/Qazinform

    The text of the law will be published in the press, the Akorda press service said in its statement. 

    Previously, Qazinform reported the Head of State had signed the Law ratifying a partnership agreement between Kazakhstan and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

     

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