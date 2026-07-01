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    Kazakh president inks amendments to Criminal and Administrative Codes

    17:46, 1 July 2026

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev today signed the Law "On Amendments and Additions to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Criminal Procedure Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Administrative Offenses," Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.

    Kazakh president inks amendments to Criminal and Administrative Codes
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The law introduces amendments and additions to the Criminal Code, the Criminal Procedure Code, and the Code on Administrative Offenses of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The full text of the law will be published in the press.

    Earlier today, the Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Amnesty in Connection with the Adoption of the New Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan."

    Laws, decrees, orders President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
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