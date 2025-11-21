Kazakh President extends condolences to Vietnam over deadly floods
16:36, 21 November 2025
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a letter of condolence to the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Tô Lâm, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated he was deeply saddened by the news of numerous human casualties caused by severe flooding in the central regions of Vietnam.
The Head of State offered his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.
As previously reported, authorities in Vietnam say at least 41 people were killed in a barrage of torrential rain.