Kazakh President extends condolences to Chinese President
20:40, 23 May 2026
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a telegram of condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Tokayev expressed his condolences to Xi Jinping and the people of China over the numerous casualties caused by a gas explosion at a coal mine in Shanxi Province.
The President also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the coal mine accident in north China’s Shanxi Province had claimed 82 lives, with nine people still trapped.