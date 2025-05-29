Kazakh President expresses gratitude to Emir of Qatar

Al Jazeera: President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, thank you so much for talking to Al Jazeera, sir.

- Thank you. And should I say just a couple of words about, I am very much grateful to His Highness Emir of Qatar, who is our reliable partner and who is a friend of people of Kazakhstan, a friend of mine. He has done a lot in terms of advancing, promoting very much businesslike cooperation between both states. And of course, I am very much grateful to your Prime Minister of Qatar, who is a very skillful manager, and he is doing a lot in order to make our friendship based on concrete deeds, concrete deals. And I think that this kind of cooperation will be continuously developing.

It bears to remind that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held meetings as part of the SCO summit in Astana in July 2024 and on the margins of the Doha Forum in December 2024.