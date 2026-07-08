Kazakh President enacts soil protection law
21:05, 8 July 2026
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On soil protection," Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The document aims to regulate the conservation, restoration, and rational use of soil resources, as well as to improve legal mechanisms for soil protection.
The text of the law will be published in the press.
Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that President Tokayev amended the decree on Alatau City development.