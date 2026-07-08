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    Kazakh President enacts soil protection law

    21:05, 8 July 2026

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On soil protection," Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    tractor working in the field
    Photo credit: Maksat Shagyrbayev/Qazinform

    The document aims to regulate the conservation, restoration, and rational use of soil resources, as well as to improve legal mechanisms for soil protection.

    The text of the law will be published in the press.

    Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that President Tokayev amended the decree on Alatau City development.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Laws, decrees, orders Akorda Presidential Residence
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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