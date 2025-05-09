Kazakh President congrtulates Pope Leo XIV on his election as head of Catholic Church

I am confident that with your momentous ascension to the papacy, the Catholic Church will further play a pivotal role in promoting the cause of peace, stability, and prosperity across communities living in an increasingly complex world, reads the congratulatory letter.

President Tokayev reaffirmed strong support for the joint endeavor to build bridges of friendship, mutual trust, and solidarity – highlighting that multi-faith Kazakhstan has hosted two historic papal visits over the past decades.

Earlier it was reported that Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost had been elected as Pope Leo XIV, the first American pontiff to head the Catholic Church.