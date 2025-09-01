Kazakh President congratulates Uzbekistan on Independence Day

In his congratulatory message, President Tokayev praised Uzbekistan’s impressive achievements under President Mirziyoyev’s strong and respected leadership, highlighting progress in socio-economic development, citizens’ well-being, and the promotion of national interests on the international stage.

As a strategic partner and reliable ally of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan attaches special importance to further strengthening the multifaceted ties between our two nations. I am confident that Kazakh–Uzbek relations will continue to develop dynamically in the spirit of centuries-old friendship, good-neighborliness and mutual support, for the benefit of our fraternal peoples and in the interests of stability and security in Central Asia, wrote the Kazakh leader.