Kazakh President congratulates Uzbekistan on Independence Day
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his warm congratulations to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the people of Uzbekistan on the occasion of Independence Day, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
In his congratulatory message, President Tokayev praised Uzbekistan’s impressive achievements under President Mirziyoyev’s strong and respected leadership, highlighting progress in socio-economic development, citizens’ well-being, and the promotion of national interests on the international stage.
As a strategic partner and reliable ally of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan attaches special importance to further strengthening the multifaceted ties between our two nations. I am confident that Kazakh–Uzbek relations will continue to develop dynamically in the spirit of centuries-old friendship, good-neighborliness and mutual support, for the benefit of our fraternal peoples and in the interests of stability and security in Central Asia, wrote the Kazakh leader.