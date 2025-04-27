EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh President congratulates Republic of South Africa on Freedom Day

    09:46, 27 April 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President Cyril Ramaphosa and the people of South Africa on the national holiday, the Freedom Day, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Tokayev
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Kazakh President noted South Africa has achieved success in political and socioeconomic development and is an active member of the international community. The President expressed confidence in the further strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

    The Head of State wished his counterpart success and the people of South Africa wellbeing and prosperity.

    President of Kazakhstan Foreign policy Politics Holidays
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All