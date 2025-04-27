Kazakh President congratulates Republic of South Africa on Freedom Day
09:46, 27 April 2025
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President Cyril Ramaphosa and the people of South Africa on the national holiday, the Freedom Day, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Kazakh President noted South Africa has achieved success in political and socioeconomic development and is an active member of the international community. The President expressed confidence in the further strengthening of bilateral cooperation.
The Head of State wished his counterpart success and the people of South Africa wellbeing and prosperity.