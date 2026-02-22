Kazakh President congratulates Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The Head of State emphasized that Saudi Arabia is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in the Islamic world and the Middle East. The Kazakh President expressed his confidence that the multifaceted cooperation rooted in bonds of friendship and mutual support will continue to develop dynamically for the benefit of both peoples.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished success to the King and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia in their noble endeavors, and well-being and prosperity to the Saudi people.

As Qazinform News Agency previously reported, Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia are expanding strategic bilateral cooperation.