    Kazakh President congratulates Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

    10:25, 22 February 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has offered his felicitations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, on the occasion of Saudi Founding Day, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.

    Akorda
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Qazinform

    The Head of State emphasized that Saudi Arabia is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in the Islamic world and the Middle East. The Kazakh President expressed his confidence that the multifaceted cooperation rooted in bonds of friendship and mutual support will continue to develop dynamically for the benefit of both peoples.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished success to the King and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia in their noble endeavors, and well-being and prosperity to the Saudi people.

    As Qazinform News Agency previously reported, Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia are expanding strategic bilateral cooperation.

