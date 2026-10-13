Kazakh President congratulates King of Spain on National Day
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a congratulatory telegram to King Felipe VI of Spain on the occasion of Spain’s National Day, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State emphasized the historical significance of the holiday, which symbolizes the unity of the Spanish people, the country’s rich heritage and national spirit.
“Spain rightfully holds a respected place in the international community, demonstrating significant achievements in its political and socio-economic development. I am confident that your country will continue its dynamic progress towards advancement and prosperity,” the telegram reads.
The President noted the steady development of Kazakh-Spanish relations, founded on strong friendship and mutual trust, and expressed confidence in the further strengthening of multifaceted cooperation.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished the King every success in his royal duties and the friendly people of Spain well-being and prosperity.
Earlier, President Tokayev welcomed King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of the Belgians at Astana airport.