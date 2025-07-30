EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh President congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

    14:45, 30 July 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a message of congratulations to King Mohammed VI and the people of Morocco on the occasion of Throne Day, Akorda reports.

    Kazakh President congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In his message, the Kazakh leader noted the positive dynamics of Kazakh-Moroccan cooperation as well as expressed confidence that the sides will continue their efforts to expand the multifaceted partnership.

    Earlier, Kazinform News Agency released a report offering a closer look at the agreements reached by the Kazakh and Turkish leaders as part of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Türkiye.

    President of Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Morocco Holidays Politics
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All