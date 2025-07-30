Kazakh President congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day
14:45, 30 July 2025
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a message of congratulations to King Mohammed VI and the people of Morocco on the occasion of Throne Day, Akorda reports.
In his message, the Kazakh leader noted the positive dynamics of Kazakh-Moroccan cooperation as well as expressed confidence that the sides will continue their efforts to expand the multifaceted partnership.
