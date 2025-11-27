EN
    Kazakh President condoles over deadly building fire in Hong Kong

    10:21, 27 November 2025

    The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, sent condolences to the President of China, Xi Jinping, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Kazakh President expressed condolences to Xi Jinping and to the people of China following the deadly building fire that occurred in Hong Kong.

    The President wished those injured a speedy recovery.

    As written before, the Hong Kong high-rise fire killed at least 44, leaving hundreds missing.

    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
