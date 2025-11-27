Kazakh President condoles over deadly building fire in Hong Kong
10:21, 27 November 2025
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, sent condolences to the President of China, Xi Jinping, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Kazakh President expressed condolences to Xi Jinping and to the people of China following the deadly building fire that occurred in Hong Kong.
The President wished those injured a speedy recovery.
As written before, the Hong Kong high-rise fire killed at least 44, leaving hundreds missing.