Kazakh President calls for necessary changes to tax legislation

It’s true that profit fragmentation is a result of failure in the legislation; it lacked the necessary evaluation by the government and deputies. In chase of good performance with allegedly over 2 million taxpayers, including individual entrepreneurs and legal entities, registered across the country, we failed to analyze their origin, how much taxes they pay or if they pay even pay taxes, stated the President.

Tokayev urged the government and parliament to introduce necessary changes to the legislation.

According to the President, a just and efficient tax system is the matter of the future of the country, the wellbeing of upcoming generations.

As earlier reported, the Kazakh government suggests setting minimum standard VAT rate at 16%.

Earlier it was reported that the IV meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) with the participation of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, had kicked off in Burabay resort area.