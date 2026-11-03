Kazakh premier outlines priorities for new transport minister

The Prime Minister thanked outgoing minister Nurlan Sauranbayev for his contribution to the country's transport sector and highlighted Assel Zhanassova’s extensive experience, including top roles at Kazpost JSC and Zerde National Holding, as well as serving as Vice Minister of Trade and Integration, Presidential Adviser, and Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration.

Photo: primeminister.kz

Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that the transport sector faces tremendous targets outlined by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his annual state-of-the-nation address, "Kazakhstan’s Current Priorities in a New Historical Cycle."

"The President has declared next year the Year of Large-Scale Construction, particularly in transport infrastructure. The objectives are clear. Given the country's geographical location, we must reach most of our potential. Major projects across all transport sectors are scheduled for completion next year, and we must ensure they are delivered on time and to high-quality standards," Prime Minister Bektenov noted.

Key targets assigned to the ministry include ensuring high-quality construction on local and national highways, developing roadside infrastructure, completing the reconstruction of border crossing checkpoints by 2027, and reinforcing Kazakhstan's standing as Eurasia’s central transport and logistics hub.

As written earlier, by a presidential decree, Assel Zhanassova was appointed Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan.