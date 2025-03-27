РУ
Kazakh PM surveys industrial development progress in Pavlodar region

13:37, 27 March 2025

As part of his working visit to Pavlodar region, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov visited KAZ Minerals Bozshakol LLP and Kazakhstan’s car manufacturing company, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Government’s press service.

Kazakh PM
Photo credit: Kazakh Government

He got acquainted with the progress of implementation of the President’s tasks on industrial development, state support measures and the introduction of digital solutions.

At the Bozshakol copper mine Olzhas Bektenov surveyed its technological process. Annually, it produces 30 million tons of ore. Last year it manufactured 105,000 tons of copper. Besides, it produces, gold, silver and zinc concentrates. The copper mine exports its products to China, Turkiye, Uzbekistan and Belgium.

Pavlodar region
Photo credit: Kazakh Government

This year it plans to attract over 200 students for salaried placement under the Year of Vocational Professions initiated by the Head of State. As of today, it generated above 14,000 workplaces.

Pavlodar region
Photo credit: Kazakh Government
Kazakh PM
Photo credit: Kazakh Government

During his visit to Kazakhstan’s car manufacturing company in Ekibastuz, the Prime Minister got acquainted with the production capacity of the country’s manufacturer of high-sided wagons, covered train cars, wagons, and plans for further production increase given annual growth of cargo carriage volume. Since its opening, it has produced over 9,000 high-sided wagons, 2 covered train cars, and 26 platform cars. Its production capacity grew from 100 to 240 cars a month.

