Kazakh PM set tasks amid high flood risks

Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Nurlan Nyssanbayev reported on the hydrometeorological situation in the regions. Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Minister Zhaslan Madiyev briefed on the Tasqyn system flood modeling results, while Water Resources and irrigation Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov focused on the situation at water reservoirs.

Governors of Akmola, Kostanay, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau regions reported on flood prevention measures in rural settlements.

Photo credit: gov.kz

As of March 13, the average area covered by snow in Kazakhstan reaches 67%. According to the Ecology Minister, snow started melting in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau and Mangistau regions. Thereat, maximum soil freezing depths are recorded in the country’s northwest, northeast and central part: up to 150 cm and more in Kostanay region, up to 139 cm in Akmola region, up to 159 cm in Pavlodar region, and up to 132 cm in Karaganda region. Mets forecast that March and April this year will be warm and bring heavy precipitations to the greater part of Kazakhstan, and raise flood risks.

As earlier reported, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Abai and Ulytau regions are at high risk of seasonal flooding. Almaty, Zhetysu, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan and Atyrau region are at average flood risk.

Following the meeting, the Prime Minister tasked the akimats to take measures to prevent flooding at the rural settlements. The settlements should be banked up and protected, firstly from steppe flood waters. Water discharge facilities, bridges and tunnel rings should be cleared of ice and wastes to transmit defrost waters. Beds of rivers should be cleaned and reinforced, while narrow streams of steppe rivers should be widened.

He also assigned to define evacuation sites, deploy personnel, machinery, and equipment at flood-prone areas, and day and night monitor the flood situation countrywide.

The Culture and Information Ministry and concerned bodies are charged to raise public awareness efforts.