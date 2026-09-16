Kazakh PM calls for full readiness ahead of heating season

Repairs have been completed on four power units, 28 boilers and 18 turbines, while work continues on three power units, 26 boilers and 21 turbines. Of 444 regional substations, 426 have been prepared for the heating season.

Energy facilities currently hold 4.8 million tons of coal and 127,000 tons of fuel oil. An additional 255,000 tons of fuel oil is scheduled for delivery, while consumer demand for coal for the upcoming season stands at 7.3 million tons.

The government has allocated 196.8 billion tenge for heating-network reconstruction and modernization. A further 27.9 billion tenge has been provided from the government reserve for urgent preparations. Total funding for power plant reconstruction this year amounts to 384 billion tenge, up 9% from 2025.

Authorities also reported that preparations have been completed for 10,913 educational institutions, 5,394 healthcare facilities, 14,939 autonomous boiler houses and 53,610 residential buildings included in the preparation plan.

In North Kazakhstan, the heating season is scheduled to begin on September 28, while preparations for Petropavlovsk’s main heating networks are expected to be completed by September 20.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Energy Ministry and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy to ensure timely deliveries of coal and fuel oil to energy facilities and households.

Ensuring uninterrupted heat supply to citizens is one of the government’s priorities. Following the president’s instructions, funding for repair works has been increased. Local governors must personally monitor the readiness of all facilities, particularly social and industrial infrastructure, said Bektenov.

Earlier, Qazinform reported KTZ freight volumes exceeded 212 million tons amid growth in key shipments.