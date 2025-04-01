Kazakh PM Bektenov, Slovenian President Nataša Pirc Musar discuss trade-economic cooperation

The meeting focused on the agreements reached following the talks between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Slovenia counterpart Nataša Pirc Musar, which are yet to be implemented.

Addressing trade cooperation, the interlocutors discussed creation of the Kazakhstan-Slovenia Business Council in a bid to deepen partnership and exchange experiences in mining, oil and gas and other areas. It was said that Kazakhstan is doing its utmost to create a comfortable business climate.

Transport and logistics cooperation, including within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, was also in the spotlight, as prospects for joint logistics and infrastructure projects along the Middle Corridor were discussed.

Special attention was placed to attract joint investments in infrastructure, renewables, energy efficiency enhancement and water management. In addition, prospects for joint technological projects to promote digital services of next generation and introduce AI elements.

It was informed that the implementation of the specific agreements and joint statements reached by the presidents of both nations will be under special control of the Intergovernmental Cooperation Commission.

Earlier it was reported that Presidents of Kazakhstan and Slovenia Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Nataša Pirc Musar attended the Kazakhstan-Slovenia Business Forum in Astana.