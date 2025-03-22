Kazakh PM Bektenov extends Nauryz greetings to Kazakhstanis

This period symbolizes the start of the new year, nature awakening, harmony, thriving and the keenest hopes. The Head of State gave special status after announcing the ten-day Nauryznama calendar, which reveals the richness of Kazakh culture, brings together people of different ethnic groups and religions, enhances the continuity of generations, said Bektenov.

According to him, Nauryz is a symbol of high and noble values such as solidarity, edification and aspiration for the best, that are reflected in the large-scale reforms of the President.

As Tokayev said, our national dream comes from the idea of building a Just, Safe, Clean and Strong Kazakhstan. Thanks to the unity and hard work of our people, the country makes strides in its development. May Nauryz bring spring warmth as well as peace and prosperity to each family! I wish all health, happiness and success in each endeavor! said the Kazakh Premier.

Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had congratulated Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday.