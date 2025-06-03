Kazakh PM Bektenov calls on major enterprises to develop programs to boost domestic production

The Kazakh Premier noted that Kazakhstan is to launch the register of domestic producers on January 1, 2026, which is set to become “the only tool for selecting real domestic producers for public and quasi-public procurements as a priority”.

Bektenov also tasked all major enterprises to develop and adopt programs for boosting domestic value by creating small- and medium-sized enterprises in close vicinity.

This will create conditions for direct purchases, creating new production facilities, said Bektenov.

Besides, the Kazakh Premier instructed to take action to finance construction of infrastructure for industrial enterprises, including within special economic and industrial areas, as well as promote industrial cooperation among domestic enterprises to boost import replacement through the use of advanced technological solutions.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan is to set up seven oil and gas joint ventures.