Kazakh PM Bektenov calls for greater efforts on sustainable employment

During the meeting, Bektenov instructed the regional authorities and field-specific ministries to ramp up the work to ensure sustainable employment.

Regional authorities should take under their personal control the implementation of employment plans with an emphasis on creating permanent jobs, said the Kazakh Prime Minister.

The Labor and Social Protection of Population Ministry together with regional authorities was ordered to make sure all key performance indicators set by regional employment maps are met, focusing on creating permanent employment.

The National Economy Ministry and regional authorities were tasked to add all projects slated for implementation in 2025/27 to the state planning information system before September 1 in order to pair state programs with measures aimed at creating jobs.

Bektenov also announced that key performance indicators in recruitment will be introduced for district and city heads starting from early 2026.

The Digital Development Ministry was instructed to integrate data of state authorities and businesses as well as create a unified digital platform allowing for real-time tracking of the process of job creation and the efficiency of ongoing measures.

Earlier, it was reported the unemployment rate was at 4.6% in Kazakhstan following the first half of 2025.