Kazakh PM assigns to speed up digitalization of public services

He highlighted that Kazakhstan ranks among the top 10 countries in digital public services thanks to the measures taken.

The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of cooperation with the banking sector that contributes to the expansion of the coverage of online services.

Following the meeting Olzhas Bektenov assigned to update the e-Government portal using AI elements, develop projects to provide remote rural settlements with internet, and transfer the most sought after public services into e-format in all rural post offices.

Earlier, the Kazakh Prime Minister assigned to step up the attraction of private investments.