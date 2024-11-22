Kazakh-Pakistani political consultations held in Islamabad

The parties discussed a wide range of issues of the bilateral agenda, stressing a positive dynamics in the development of cooperation across various sectors, particularly in trade, economy, transportation, and logistics.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The parties emphasized the importance of further strengthening the political dialogue, developing inter-parliamentary ties and fostering cooperation in security. Special attention was given to the collaboration in education, culture, tourism, and sport.

The sides also exchanged views on the current international issues and regional developments, highlighting the importance of further strengthening the cooperation within multilateral organizations.

On top of that, Deputy Minister Bakayev met with several key federal officials in Pakistan. In particular, he held meetings with the Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Minister of National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain; First Deputy Minister – Federal Secretary for Economic Affairs, Kazim Niaz; and First Deputy Minister – Federal Secretary of Commerce, Jawad Paul Khawaja.

The meetings focused on cooperation in agriculture, strategies for boosting bilateral trade and agenda of the 13th session of the Kazakhstan-Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

Furthermore, Bakayev participated in a roundtable meeting on “Business and Investment Opportunities in Kazakhstan in the context of Trade and Economic Cooperation with Pakistan,” which was attended by the prominent business representatives and leadership of the chambers of commerce and industry of Pakistan’s major cities.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister Bakayev presented Kazakhstan’s investment climate and business opportunities, encouraging Pakistani companies to actively engage and develop partnerships with Kazakh business communities.

Managing Director of Kazakh Invest National Company Azamat Kozhanov delivered presentation on specific sectors of the Kazakhstan’s economy that interest Pakistani entrepreneurs.