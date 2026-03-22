Kazakh national food exports may hit USD 50–80 mln by 2028

According to experts at QazTrade, with systematic support, exports of Kazakh national products could reach 50–80 million US dollars by 2028.

Russia and China remain the main destinations, driven by strong demand from Kazakh diaspora communities, over 2 million in Russia and significant populations in China. In Russia, kurt and kumys are especially popular, while in China’s Xinjiang region, demand for halal meat and delicacies is growing. The global halal food market is currently valued at 2.1 trillion US dollars and expanding at about 7% annually.

Exports of traditional dairy products such as kumys, shubat (camel milk), and ayran (fermented yogurt drink) are steadily increasing: 13.4 million US dollars in 2024 and 17.3 million US dollars in 2025 — a growth of 29.4%. The main challenge remains the short shelf life of fresh kumys (3–5 days), making long-distance exports difficult. Producers are now developing solutions such as pasteurized kumys (lasting up to 30 days) and freeze-dried kumys powder (saumal), which is already being exported to China in small volumes.

“Nomadic gastronomy” as a brand

This emerging export direction is often described as “nomadic gastronomy” — cuisine of the steppe culture based on natural meat and dairy products. What is everyday food for Kazakhs is becoming a culinary discovery abroad.

QazTrade CEO Aitmukhammed Aldazharov noted: “Global demand for functional foods and superfoods is rising, and the traditional Kazakh diet fits perfectly. For example, kurt is rich in micronutrients, while products like tary (millet) and talkan (roasted barley flour) are gaining recognition at trade missions and international fairs. Even abroad, Kazakh restaurants and cafés are popularizing these foods — such as the ‘steppe cappuccino’ made from tary, which is already appearing in the U.S.”

Meanwhile, production of kumys continues to grow within Kazakhstan.