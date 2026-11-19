The two sides discussed prospects for expanding Kazakhstan-U.S. cooperation in culture, mass media and museum affairs. Ambassador Stufft emphasized the importance of strengthening professional ties between museums in the two countries and implementing joint initiatives.

Minister Kyrykbayev thanked the U.S. side for the initiative, noting that it would provide an opportunity to learn from the experience of American museums, explore modern museum practices and establish new professional contacts.

He also highlighted the strong ties between the presidents of Kazakhstan and the United States, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Donald Trump, emphasizing their crucial role in strengthening the enhanced strategic partnership and advancing bilateral cooperation.

For her part, Julie Stufft noted that preparations were actively underway for Kazakhstan's participation in the G20 Summit, scheduled for December 14-15 in Miami, at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump. According to her, the summit will provide an important opportunity to further deepen Kazakhstan-U.S. relations and expand cooperation across various areas.

At the Ambassador's request, the Minister also briefed her on the proposed amendments concerning online platforms and mass media currently under consideration by the Qurultay. The amendments aim to protect citizens' rights, ensure children's safety online, combat unlawful content, and strengthen the accountability of online platforms. He said that Kazakhstan is interested in studying international and American experience in regulating the digital environment.