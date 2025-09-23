Kazakh, Kyrgyz parliament speakers discuss cooperation prospects in Bishkek

The sides had an in-depth discussion of the current state of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz ties and outlined the prospects for inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The parties highlighted the need of provide legislative support to the initiatives of the two countries’ presidents.

Maulen Ashimbayev noted that thanks to the friendly and respectful relations between the two countries’ presidents, bilateral ties have significantly strengthened, and cooperation has reached a new level.

He said that the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to the Kyrgyz Republic in August of this year, as well as the 7th session of the Supreme Interstate Council gave a special impetus to deepening the bilateral cooperation.

“During these events, a number of important documents were signed, aimed at enhancing trade and economic, transport and logistics, water and energy, cultural and humanitarian, as well as interregional cooperation. Undoubtedly, these crucial steps contribute to further strengthening of the friendly relations between the two countries,” Maulen Ashimbayev said.

In turn, the Toraga of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Parliament Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu, underscored the importance of consistent development of the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan ties and said that the bilateral cooperation had reached a new level in recent years.

“The heads of state continue exerting efforts to further strengthen strategic partnership, with bilateral relations dynamically developing in all areas. The two countries’ parliaments cooperate closely and contribute to successful implementation of the agreements reached,” he noted.

Earlier it was reported that Dushanbe will host the next Inter-Parliamentary Forum of the Central Asian States.