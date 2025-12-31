Kazakh, Kyrgyz FMs hold phone talks

During the talks, the foreign ministers reviewed the outcomes of the outgoing year, noting the steady development of Kazakh-Kyrgyz allied relations in the spirit of brotherhood and good-neighborliness.

The interlocutors discussed current issues and prospects for bilateral cooperation. Particular attention was paid to the outcomes of the official visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Bishkek, as well as the 7th meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan held in August this year, and the practical implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level.

The sides expressed their mutual readiness to comprehensively facilitate the strengthening of political dialogue, as well as the expansion of cooperation in trade and economic, investment, transport and logistics, and cultural and humanitarian spheres.

In addition, the ministers exchanged views on topical issues on the regional and international agenda and reviewed the schedule of upcoming international events for the coming year.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev and his Uzbek counterpart, Bakhtiyor Saidov, held a telephone conversation.