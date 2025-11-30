EN
    Kazakh Kristina Shumekova grabs third gold at Junior World Cup Stage

    20:18, 30 November 2025

    Kazakhstan’s speed skater Kristina Shumekova has become a three-time champion at the Junior World Cup stage in Milan, Italy, Qazinform News Agency reports referring to the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Photo credit: olympic.kz

    Today she claimed her third gold medal in the women’s 1500 meters finals.

    Ayano Sekiguchi (Japan) took silver, while Jiamin Jiang (China) bagged bronze.

    Kristina Shumekova claimed two gold medals at the Junior World Cup stage in Milan.

    Speed Skating Kazakhstan Sport
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
