Kazakh Kristina Shumekova grabs third gold at Junior World Cup Stage
20:18, 30 November 2025
Kazakhstan’s speed skater Kristina Shumekova has become a three-time champion at the Junior World Cup stage in Milan, Italy, Qazinform News Agency reports referring to the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
Today she claimed her third gold medal in the women’s 1500 meters finals.
Ayano Sekiguchi (Japan) took silver, while Jiamin Jiang (China) bagged bronze.
