Kazakh junior padel players win international tournament in Tbilisi

FIP Promises is a series of tournaments organized under the International Padel Federation for players under 18, bringing together the world's strongest juniors.

The Tbilisi stage proved to be a breakthrough for Kazakh padel.

The main heroes of the tournament were Arnur Tursynkhan and Islam Duisengazin, who won two championship titles.

In the under-16 category, the Kazakh athletes stormed through the tournament bracket and defeated a Georgian duo in the final, scoring 7-5, 6-0.

The most notable performance came in the under-18 category, where two Kazakh pairs reached the semifinals:

Arnur Tursynkhan / Islam Duisengazin

Sanzhar Juassov / Timur Akhmetov

Both pairs successfully advanced past the semifinal stage and met in an all-Kazakh final. Arnur Tursynkhan and Islam Duisengazin won with a score of 6-0, 6-2.

Sanzhar Juassov and Timur Akhmetov became silver medalists of the tournament.

As a result, in the FIP Asian under-18 rankings, Arnur Tursynkhan and Islam Duisengazin rose to 16th and 17th places, respectively.

"We are very happy with this victory. The tournament was challenging, especially in the playoff matches. Thanks to the Federation, coaches, parents, and the entire team for their support. It is important for us to represent Kazakhstan with dignity on the international stage," Tursynkhan said.

Islam Duisengazin emphasized that the team managed to prepare well and show consistent performance, and the double title served as additional motivation for future work.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Elena Rybakina stormed into the Roland Garros second round.