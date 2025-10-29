EN
    Kazakh jiu-jitsu athlete Abdulla Batyrbek claims gold in Bahrain

    20:23, 29 October 2025

    Abdulla Batyrbek of Kazakhstan's jiu-jitsu team won the gold medal at the 3rd Youth Asian Games in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakh jiu-jitsu athlete Abdulla Batyrbek claims gold in Bahrain
    Photo credit: NOC

    Batyrbek secured the gold medal by defeating Salem Alqubaisi of the UAE in the -62kg jiu-jitsu final.

    Earlier, Kazakh middleweight WBO and IBF champion Janibek Alimkhanuly confirmed his intention to fight American undisputed super middleweight champion Terence Crawford in 2026.

    Almas Zhexenbekov
