Kazakh jiu-jitsu athlete Abdulla Batyrbek claims gold in Bahrain
20:23, 29 October 2025
Abdulla Batyrbek of Kazakhstan's jiu-jitsu team won the gold medal at the 3rd Youth Asian Games in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Batyrbek secured the gold medal by defeating Salem Alqubaisi of the UAE in the -62kg jiu-jitsu final.
