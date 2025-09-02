Kazakh horse Kabirkhan gears up for new season

According to Mukhambetkaliyev, Kabirkhan is currently in Dubai.

“His condition is good. Everything is fine. He is now preparing for the new season. The competition season will begin in November, but it is still unclear which specific races he will take part in,” he said.

The owner noted that there are no Kazakh specialists on the team training Kabirkhan — his preparation is being overseen entirely by foreign coaches.

Photo credit: instagram.com/kabirkhan_qazaqstan

He also added that Kazakh spectators will not yet have the chance to see Kabirkhan compete at home.

“He will not participate in competitions held in our country, so for now fans in Kazakhstan will not be able to see him,” Mukhambetkaliyev noted.

As reported earlier, Kabirkhan has won a prestigious race at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai on January 12.