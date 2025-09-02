Kazakh horse Kabirkhan gears up for new season
Kazakhstan’s famous horse Kabirkhan is preparing for a new competition season, Kazinform News Agency quotes Tilek Mukhambetkaliyev, the owner of the horse, as saying.
According to Mukhambetkaliyev, Kabirkhan is currently in Dubai.
“His condition is good. Everything is fine. He is now preparing for the new season. The competition season will begin in November, but it is still unclear which specific races he will take part in,” he said.
The owner noted that there are no Kazakh specialists on the team training Kabirkhan — his preparation is being overseen entirely by foreign coaches.
He also added that Kazakh spectators will not yet have the chance to see Kabirkhan compete at home.
“He will not participate in competitions held in our country, so for now fans in Kazakhstan will not be able to see him,” Mukhambetkaliyev noted.
As reported earlier, Kabirkhan has won a prestigious race at the Meydan Racecourse in Dubai on January 12.