Kazakh health official reveals latest cancer data

There has been a growing number of new cancer cases in all regions of the country, Aisha Moldasheva, Deputy Chair of the Kazakh Research Institute of Oncology and Radiology, said during a regional communications service briefing. Cancer mortality rates have fallen 14%, dropping to 62.3 per 100,000 people within the past five years, she added.

Of all patients, 246,178 are undergoing active monitoring nationwide, increasing 6.6% compared to 2024. Working-age adults make up the largest group of Kazakhstanis diagnosed with cancer – 51% or over 43,000 people. People aged over 65 accounted for 47.8% of the newly diagnosed cases, and children under 14 – 0.9%, noted Moldasheva.

Photo credit: Regional Communications Service

Breast, colorectal, lung, stomach and cervical cancers are the most frequently diagnosed cancers, while lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths.

The speaker said that the uptick in new cancer cases is likely due to increased screening and improved early diagnosis.

There are over 1,700 oncologists working in the country’s healthcare system, with the country being short of 138 oncologists in 2024.

