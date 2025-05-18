EN
    Kazakh Health Ministry urges preventive measures amid COVID-19 outbreak in Asia

    10:38, 18 May 2025

    The Kazakh Health Ministry stated on Sunday that the country’s epidemiological situation is stable amid COVID-19 outbreaks in some Asian countries, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: freepik

    The Ministry said that 329 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Kazakhstan since early 2025, with zero deaths. There was a 3.7% drop in COVID-19 cases compared to the same period last year. At least 25 new cases are recorded weekly.

    The occupancy rate for infectious diseases beds in hospitals stands at 27% and ICU beds at 2%. The Ministry said that two patients are in hospitals with moderate severe COVID-19.

    Frequent handwashing, avoiding contacts with infected people, ensuring proper ventilation, seeking medical attention in case of the symptoms are recommended by the Kazakh Health Ministry.

    As earlier reported, a new COVID-19 variant is on the rise in Australia. 

