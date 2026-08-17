Kazakh Government to spend 40.7bn tenge on geological exploration

According to the ministry, by the end of 2026, geological and geophysical studies will cover an area of around 2.2 million sq. km, with work completed at 25 sites.

“A key focus is the transition to more detailed geological mapping at a scale of 1:50,000 (GS‑50). In 2026, 20 projects were launched to identify promising deposits of gold, copper, polymetals, rare earth elements, lithium, tungsten, molybdenum, and other strategic minerals,” the ministry said.

Six 2D seismic survey projects are planned in the underexplored North Torgai and Shu‑Sarysu sedimentary basins.

In 2026-2028, the government allocated 40.7 billion tenge from its reserve for geological mapping and seismic survey. This includes 32.7 billion tenge for GS‑50 projects and 8 billion for seismic work.

The ministry noted that the projects will involve a comprehensive range of studies: aerogeophysical, geochemical, laboratory analyses, interpretation of remote sensing data, drilling, and geophysical well surveys. To ensure sustainable financing, legislation requires that at least 50% of subscription bonuses from auctions be directed to state geological exploration.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan supplies 21 of the EU’s 34 critical raw materials.