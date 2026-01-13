Kazakh Government to discuss water conservation measures

Water supply and drainage systems development measures, introduction of water‑saving technologies, and advancement of digital solutions are on the agenda.

Following the meeting, a press conference will be held involving Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov and Industry and Construction Vice Minister Kuandyk Kazhkenov.

It was reported earlier the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of the Republic of Kazakhstan planned to complete the development of an information system of water resources by the end of 2025.