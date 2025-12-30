Kazakh Government to debate preparations for 2026 Winter Olympic Games

The first item on today’s agenda is the progress of implementation of the Government’s Legislative Work Plan for 2025 and the draft Legislative Work Plan for 2026.

Besides, those present will focus on preparations for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 to be held from February 6 to 22, 2026. The opening ceremony will take place on February 6 at the San Siro Stadium.

Earlier, Kazakhstan was officially invited to Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

To note, Kazakhstan announced flag bearers for Olympic Games in Milan.