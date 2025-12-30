EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh Government to debate preparations for 2026 Winter Olympic Games

    08:50, 30 December 2025

    The Kazakh Government is set to convene today at 10:00 a.m. in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh Government to debate preparations for 2026 Winter Olympic Games
    Photo credit: Government of Kazakhstan

    The first item on today’s agenda is the progress of implementation of the Government’s Legislative Work Plan for 2025 and the draft Legislative Work Plan for 2026.

    Besides, those present will focus on preparations for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 to be held from February 6 to 22, 2026. The opening ceremony will take place on February 6 at the San Siro Stadium.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan was officially invited to Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. 

    To note, Kazakhstan announced flag bearers for Olympic Games in Milan. 

    Sport Government of Kazakhstan Laws, decrees, orders Olympic Games 2026 Winter Olympics Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All