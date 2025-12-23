Kazakh Government to debate micro and small business support measures
09:00, 23 December 2025
The Kazakh Government is expected to convene today at 10:00 a.m. in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Those present are set to focus on micro and small business supporting measures.
Deputy Prime Minister – National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin, Finance Minister Madi Takiyev and Chairman of the Board of Baiterek Holding Rustam Karagoishin are reported to take part in a press conference following the Government meeting.
Earlier, the Government revised the cropping structure amid projected water shortage in southern regions.