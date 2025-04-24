Kazakh Government, China's Yutong discuss bus manufacturing partnership issues

The sides discussed the results of implementation of a joint bus manufacture project at QazTehna plant located in the industrial zone of Saran, Karaganda region.

Wang Wentao thanked the Kazakh Government for all-round support of the project being implemented in partnership with Yutong, world’s premier bus and coach manufacturer.

He said the Chinese side highly evaluates the Kazakh Government’s efforts in machine-building sector development and economy diversification, and is ready to actively join these processes.

Wang Wentao then said his company views Kazakhstan as a key strategic market in Central Asia.

In this regard, Yutong intends to further enhance cooperation with the Kazakh side through raising the volumes of investments, expanding transfer of technologies and deepening production localization.

The production portfolio of QazTehna includes a wide range of products, such as city, intercity, tourist and specialized Yutong buses. The enterprise has created more than 1,000 jobs for highly-qualified specialists. Since the launch in 2021, the plant has manufactured more than 4,000 units of buses.

In 2025, the plant is set to produce more than 1,500 buses which reflects stable growth and sustainability of the project.

Currently, the enterprise is building new production facilities to expand its technological base and increase the share of local content. On an area of over 10 thousand square meters, modern buildings for welding, assembly, fabrication and stamping trim elements will be located, which will significantly increase the level of localization and strengthen the position of QazTehna as a leading bus manufacturer in Kazakhstan.

