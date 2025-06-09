Kazakh Government, China's East Hope Group eye green aluminum production

The sides discussed the prospects for the project of creating a vertically integrated industrial park in Kazakhstan. The park will specialize in ferrous metals production based on circular economy principle.

The goal of the project is to form a full production cycle for the manufacture of green aluminum products and covers several priority areas – extraction of raw material, processing of aluminum-based product, and deep processing of high value added materials.

The first stage of the project aims at construction of an ore-dressing plant which will process up to 2 million tons of alumina per year, and an electrolysis plant for the production of up to 1 million tons of aluminum per annum.

The project will be implemented in three stages with the introduction of up-to-date eco-friendly clean technologies.

According to the company's estimates, more than 10,000 permanent jobs will be created during the project’s implementation.

Olzhas Bektenov said that the creation of a vertically integrated aluminum production in Kazakhstan is a unique project ensuring comprehensive development of the sector.

“The Government of Kazakhstan is ready for a long-term cooperation,” he stressed.

Liu Yongxing noted that Kazakhstan plays an important role as a logistics center of Eurasia, and in the context of joint construction of the Road & Belt, it demonstrtes unique geographical location and development potential.

Following the meeting, the relevant ministries were tasked to provide all-round support in the project’s implementation. It was noted that the company will undertake training local personnel and stage-by-stage increase of the share of domestic employees.

East Hope Group is among the world’s Top 10 leaders in aluminum production which actively develops projects in polysilicon, green energy, agro-industrial complex and high technologies.

Earlier, the Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met the Vice Chairman of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Liu Jun, to discuss the issues of expanding investment cooperation and attracting long-term financing.