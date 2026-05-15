Kazakh Government approves KZT42.5bn pharmaceutical plant project in Karaganda region

The project is being implemented as part of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s directives aimed at import substitution and increasing the share of domestically produced pharmaceuticals.

The corresponding resolution was signed by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

The total volume of private investment amounts to 42.5 billion tenge. The project is expected to become one of the largest investment projects in Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical sector, focusing on deeper localization of drug manufacturing and the development of high-tech production facilities.

The plant is expected to manufacture 74 types of pharmaceuticals. Its production line will cover key areas of healthcare, including innovative drugs for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, and rare diseases.

In addition to producing immunobiological and other high-tech pharmaceuticals needed for the prevention and treatment of socially significant diseases, the facility will also develop the synthesis of active pharmaceutical ingredients, biological products, and biotechnological products in line with international standards. This aligns with the government’s strategic priorities for developing the pharmaceutical industry.

The project is expected to strengthen Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical security and establish modern pharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure in Karaganda, creating around 70 new jobs.

Overall, Kazakhstan’s pharmaceutical industry continues to demonstrate stable growth. Last year, pharmaceutical production reached 191.1 billion tenge, marking an 8.7 percent increase compared to 2024, while annual investment in the sector rose from 91.3 million to 142.8 million US dollars.

Since December 2025, seven investment agreements worth a total of 360 billion tenge have been signed in the industry. These projects are aimed at producing around 474 types of pharmaceuticals and creating more than 1,170 permanent jobs.

Previously, Qazinform reported UNFPA praises Kazakhstan’s progress in reducing maternal mortality.