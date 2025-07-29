Kazakh-German cooperation prospects discussed in Astana

The issues were on agenda of a meeting between Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issetov and Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Kazakhstan Monika Iversen.

The parties commended the substantive political dialogue and the active contacts in the trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Deputy Minister Issetov emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation in the issues representing mutual interest, including in education, science, industrial development, agriculture, and water resource management.

Following the meeting, the diplomats reaffirmed their mutual commitment to expanding the horizons of cooperation between Astana and Berlin both in bilateral and multilateral formats.